Exclusive — Jill Stein: The ‘Anti-Democratic Party’ Is Trying to Shut Down My Campaign

Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, told Breitbart News that the Democrat Party deserves to be renamed the “Anti-Democratic Party” because Democrats are “pulling out all of the stops” to prevent her from getting her name on the ballot in several states.

“I think we need to rename the Democratic Party. It’s actually the ‘Anti-Democratic Party,’ and I have had trouble with both of the organized parties — I wouldn’t leave Republicans out of this either — but focusing on the Democrats here, they are pulling out all the stops to basically — to shut out political competition,” Stein told Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie.

“Isn’t that what democracy is supposed to be about?” she asked.

She continued, saying that “Democrats proudly announced in March that they had hired an army of the big elitist corporate lawyers to throw their competition like me off the ballot, and they are doing that.”

Democrats put together a team of lawyers aimed at countering third-party competition from candidates like Stein, Cornel West, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“We currently have challenges in several states, but actually beat them back in Nevada. We beat them back in Wisconsin,” she said.

A New York Times article noted that Stein is on the ballot in California, Oregon, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Maine. Idaho and Delaware are in still in progress, and she has reportedly failed to qualify for New York.

“They’re dredging up any reason to challenge us, to drain us of our resources, and basically to shut us down,” Stein added.