Tim Walz Bashes JD Vance for Going to Yale — After Following Long List of Yale Speakers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz bashed rival Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for attending Yale — after Walz followed a long list of Yale- and Ivy-League-educated speakers at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday.

“I grew up in Butte, Nebraska. A town of 400 people,” Walz said, continuing: “I had 24 kids in my high school class. And none of them went to Yale.”

Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, has frequently attacked Vance, the Republican nominee for the position, as if he were an elitist for going to Yale, despite the fact that Vance grew up in poverty in rural America.

But Walz’s predecessors onstage at the convention included a large number of Yale and Ivy League graduates — on Wednesday night alone:

Jaime Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee (Yale)

Virginia McGregor, Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee (Harvard)

Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood (Yale and Princeton)

Cecile Richards, past President of Planned Parenthood (Brown)

Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado (Princeton)

Mindy Kaling, Actor (Dartmouth)

Bill Clinton, former President (Yale)

Amanda Gorman, poet (Harvard)

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation

John Legend, musician (Penn)

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota (Yale)

Walz is under fire for fabricating parts of his own biography, including his military service. A video shown at the convention repeated one of Walz’s misleading statements about his military rank; he retired as a master sergeant, below the rank of command sergeant major, after failing to complete the requirements for the latter.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.