Bolton: Hegseth ‘Should Resign for His Own Safety’s Sake’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should “resign for for his own safety’s sake.”

Co-host Pamela Brown said, “I want to ask you, before we go about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, you know that there are now at least two instances of him using the commercial app Signal to discuss sensitive military info. Trump tells The Atlantic that he believes Hegseth will get it together. Do you believe Hegseth should still be on the job?”

Bolton said, “No. I think he should resign for for his own safety’s sake if nothing else. This is a critical time for the American military. We understand the Trump administration will rightly propose enormous budget increases for defense. We need it. We need a secretary who can get the job done, not somebody who spends his time on Signal chat groups.”

Brown said, “Just as someone who is a national security expert, the fact that it was happening on his personal cell phone, how much does that concern you, knowing that foreign adversaries often target top level national security officials to get into their phones and put in spyware?”

Bolton said, “Yeah, the the I almost never use my personal phone when I was a national security adviser. I mean, the breaches of security at risk in this conduct are enormous. I think that’s one reason why he shouldn’t be in the job.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN