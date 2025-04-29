Trump’s DHS Deports Nearly 300 Gang Member Terrorists in First 100 Days

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deported hundreds of illegal alien gang members, now classified as foreign terrorists, in the first 100 days of the new administration.

On Tuesday, DHS officials detailed the extent to which the Trump administration has revamped interior immigration enforcement since former President Joe Biden gutted such tools.

In the administration’s first 100 days, nearly 300 members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13, both designated terrorist organizations, have been deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

As Breitbart News reported, DHS has arrested more than 150,000 illegal aliens since Trump took office on January 20. Of those, 75 percent are illegal aliens with criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

About 600 of those arrests are members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, which flourished in the United States under Biden.

Deportations, under Trump, have already exceeded 142,000 thus far, which is more than all illegal aliens deported under Biden in his first two fiscal years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.