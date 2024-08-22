Democratic Cash Boost Casts Shadow over House Republicans

Seventy-five days out from the 2024 presidential election and as of Thursday the latest fundraising numbers show Democrats winning the dash for campaign cash — for now.

The Hill reports the latest fundraising figures show a gap between the two major parties. The outlet states:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $17.6 million in July — the month President Biden dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Vice President Harris — bringing the group’s total haul for the cycle to a record $228.4 million. The campaign arm has $92 million cash on hand. The House GOP’s campaign arm, meanwhile, raked in $11.7 million in July, raising the total accumulated this cycle to $173.4 million. The group has $73.3 million cash on hand.

The report notes that on a House GOP conference call last week, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) called on the conference to escalate fundraising efforts and transfer more money to the House GOP’s campaign arm ahead of the November polling day.

“I need you to want it,” he told the group.

Other Republicans express similar warnings over the need for cash but argued the GOP still has options.

Former Rep. Thomas Reynolds (R-N.Y.) — who served as NRCC chair from 2003 to 2007 — said he is not too concerned about the NRCC’s trailing fundraising because of strong GOP coffers elsewhere.

But he argued Hudson had the correct message so Republicans don’t get complacent in the final stretch and simply rely on what has already been banked.

“I think it was most appropriate, my personal opinion, that Chairman Hudson said let’s not think that we’re not in a dogfight here,” Reynolds told The Hill in an interview.

“A lot has changed in 30 days. And if you watch the Democratic Convention this week, their message is that this is all turned around and everything’s moving to momentum.”