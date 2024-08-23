David Axelrod Suffers Meltdown After RFK Endorses Trump

Democrat Party operative David Axelrod took Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump hard.

The former campaign and White House adviser to Barack Obama took to social media to air his grievances over the scion of the premier Democrat political family endorsing the Republican standard bearer.

“Robert F. Kennedy was my political hero,” Axelrod said. “He battled fiercely & eloquently against poverty, injustice and for economic fairness. Sadly RFK Jr, who made a rambling exit from the race today, proves that sometimes an apple DOES fall far from the tree…in this case, down a hill and over a cliff.”

Kennedy’s heartfelt concession speech, in which he asked supporters in contested states to instead vote for Trump, focused on his work for future generations. He said Vice President Kamala Harris has “no interest” in ridding the nation’s food supply of toxic chemicals or cleaning house at agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Department of Agriculture (USDA).

One of those agencies could be a landing spot for Kennedy in a Trump administration. He spoke at length of the need to put the health of American children above corporate donor profits in language mirroring Trump’s own America First vision.

Axelrod didn’t buy it.

“Robert F. Kennedy Sr. would have been appalled to see his son cut a deal to drop out for he race and endorse Trump,” he posted.

Kennedy said in his speech he reached out to Harris, who refused to take a phone call from him. She “has expressed no interest in addressing this issue,” he said.

Axelrod is now a Senior Political Commentator on CNN.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.