Trump Blasts ‘Border Czar’ at Packed Arizona Rally: ‘Kamala, You’re Fired!’

Donald Trump reclaimed his iconic catchphrase Friday night at Vice President Kamala’s expense.

The president blasted his new presidential opponent for her failed border security record in one of the most electrifying moments of his Arizona rally.

“We need to turn the page of four years of calamity and failure – they have had calamity and failure– and say, ‘Kamala, you’ve done a horrible job. You’ve been the worst vice president in the history of our country. Kamala, you’re fired! You’re fired! Get out! Get out! Get out, Kamala,'” Trump said as the crowd erupted.

“You want to have a strong border, all you have to do say to the incredible Border Patrol, ICE law enforcement, close the border now,” he insisted. “You don’t need bills. I did. We had the best border in history.”

The blame falls at Harris’s feet, Trump said.

“She was the border czar,” he said. “She presided over the worst border in history – not American history, world history.”

Trump referenced his go-to chart – originally created by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) – showing data on the number of illegal crossings at the border. Trump looked towards the chart the moment an assassin pulled the trigger in July, saving Trump’s life.

“I love that chart,” he said. “Everybody realizes that that chart is very meaningful, even beyond the numbers that are on the chart.”

I love you, darling. I love you,” he continued to cheers. “I’m gonna sleep with that chart tonight.”

He showed the degradation of border security by the number of illegal crossing after he left office and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took over.

“Isn’t that terrible? No vetting, no checking. We have no idea who they are,” he said. “They just pour into our country by the millions and millions and millions.”

Trump’s border security-themed rally included a special guest in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed Trump earlier Friday.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.