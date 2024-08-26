A Chilean gang operating in southeast Michigan is wreaking havoc on communities, and it serves as just one example of the effect of open borders on American citizens, Republican Senate candidate in Michigan Mike Rogers said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

It is not just border communities being affected by the Biden-Harris open-border policies, Rogers explained.

“We had an 11-year-old girl raped by an illegal immigrant,” he said, noting that a man also exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl.

WATCH — Bernie Sanders: “We Have a Crisis at the Border”:

“By the way, as a former law enforcement guy, that’s just one step on his journey to committing rape. And that just happened. There was a minor assaulted, sexually assaulted … in the county where the president was. Not that long ago, we had a murder in West Michigan, Ruby Garcia, by an illegal immigrant,” Rogers said, explaining that it does not end there, either, as there are illegal immigrant gangs operating in Southeast Michigan “doing very high-end home invasions.”

“Fentanyl killed 3,000 people. So I’m glad the president came I’m glad he talked about crime. I’m glad he said, ‘Hey, when the Democrats are — like everything else — are in this deception mode, ‘Don’t worry about crime. It’s not a problem. Because some stats said it’s not a problem’ — you tell that to the family who’s going to live with a lifetime of emotional distress over this, will have physical consequences of this, or have financial consequences of this. You tell them that this completely, completely preventable crime, it doesn’t get on your stat sheet to where you’re concerned,” he said, explaining that the people in these communities know crime is a problem, no matter what Democrats claim.

LISTEN:

“And same with crime, they know it. They see it. It’s in the news. They see it quite a bit. They feel it. There was one week there, I went to a meeting in Southeast Michigan with, you know, 10 to 15 people in and around the community. I did about ten of these. Every single one of them had been either themselves, a victim, their neighbors, a victim, or a family member a victim of the southeast criminal gang, car drug cartel, criminal gang, operating illegally,” Rogers said.

“They’re all illegals operating in the southeast of Michigan, every single one of them. I don’t have to say too much for them to understand what the problem is,” he said, describing the Chilean gang that has been operating in the southeast of Michigan.

WATCH — Vance: We Need to Stop Catch and Release, Stop Granting Asylum, Stop Granting Mass Parole:

“All illegals, very sophisticated. They bring jammers. They have jammers for both police radios and your alarm system, and we know and believe that they’ve been communicating with the Venezuelan gangs as well in there,” he said. “They’re hitting high-end homes. They’re hitting neighborhoods where they think there’s any cash, jewelry, anything they can get. Very sophisticated, and they haven’t had violence yet, but you talk to the sheriff there, and he said, ‘Oh, that’s just a matter of time. It’s coming.'”

He said, on top of that, there are fentanyl distribution networks — illegal gangs — bringing the deadly drug to these U.S. communities as well.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.