WASHINGTON, DC — Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler on Sunday said that the agency is “empowering” small businesses across the country as she kicks off National Small Business Week.

“It’s great to kick off Small Business Week here in Washington, and then we’re going to be rolling out across the country, and that’s really what Small Business Week is about. It’s highlighting small businesses’ importance to Washington leaders, but then getting out across the country and thanking our great small business leaders for what they do in our communities,” Loeffler told Breitbart News at a conference. “They make up 99 percent of all businesses in this country and create two out of every three new jobs, and it’s the same thing that we’re doing with this agency under President Trump.”

Loeffler — who grew up on a small farm in rural Illinois, worked in the automotive industry, and then later built a 25-year career in financial services and technology — spoke to Breitbart News as the Small Business Week conference commenced.

For over 60 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week, which has highlighted the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“We are getting back to the mission of empowering small businesses and growing the U.S. economy. And so we’re making sure that they know the Small Business Administration is open for business, and we are going to make sure that we help more entrepreneurs realize their dreams,” she continued.

During Small Business Week, Loeffler will crown the National Small Business Person of the Year and other national award winners.

Loeffler said that the leadership that the small business nominees just serve as a credit to the men and women driving businesses nationwide.

“Even though we have 50 state winners, when you look at the breadth of talent and the results that these small businesses are driving, and I see it on the ground every day when I’m with small businesses and these small businesses are driving big businesses,” Loeffler said.

After the conference wraps up in Washington, DC, the administrator will travel across the country to Boise, Idaho; Phoenix, Arizona; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hartford, Connecticut, to meet with local entrepreneurs, lenders, and other community leaders to learn more about how to empower job creators.

She continued, noting that, saying that there is no greater backer of small business than the 47th president.

“They’re driving innovation, and President Trump knows that there’s no stronger supporter of small business than President Trump, but I think what I’ve seen is an increasing shift toward making things in America again, yeah, and that’s what’s so exciting, particularly against a backdrop of the liberal media saying we should not be making this in America,” Loeffler explained. “We are increasingly making things in America, led by these great entrepreneurs, these visionaries that we’re going to celebrate tonight.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.