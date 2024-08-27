A Washington, D.C., grand jury returned a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday on four charges regarding election interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, according to the indictment.

The charges are the same charges that Special Counsel Jack Smith had previously brought against Trump. However, he reportedly removed “some elements to the case” in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity in July, according to the Hill.

BREAKING: A grand jury has returned a superseding indictment against Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. retaining the same four core charges against him for trying to subvert the election. pic.twitter.com/qkbZAjSeSl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 27, 2024

“Today, a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a superseding indictment, ECF No. 226, charging the defendant with the same criminal offenses that were charged in the original indictment,” Smith wrote in a court document. “The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States, 144 S. Ct 2312 (2024).”

The recent superseding indictment removed former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity, according to the outlet, “The filing removes former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark as an unnamed, unindicted co-conspirator in the case, a reflection of specific instructions from the Supreme Court that said Trump’s conversations with Justice Department officials were protected from prosecution.”