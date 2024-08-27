It’s Official: Donald Trump Reaches Agreement for Debate Against ‘Comrade Kamala Harris’

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he finally reached an agreement with the “Radical Left Democrats” for a debate with “Comrade Kamala Harris,” to take place Tuesday, September 10 on ABC.

While Harris initially announced in late July that she was “ready” to debate Trump, there has been back and forth over the details, including rules of the debate. Most recently, the Harris campaign pushed to change the debate rules, demanding unmuted microphones. Many conjectured it was because the Harris campaign was seeking another “I’m speaking” moment.

One individual familiar with the negotiations told Politico Playbook, “She’s more than happy to have exchanges with him if he tries to interrupt her. And given how shook he seems by her, he’s very prone to having intemperate outbursts and … I think the campaign would want viewers to hear [that].”

The Trump campaign pushed back, asserting that they agreed to the ABC debate with the same terms as the CNN debate, which included muted mics.

“The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said.

That said, Trump announced that he won the battle, as the rules will be the same as the CNN debate after all.

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

“The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be ‘stand up,’ and Candidates cannot bring notes, or ‘cheat sheets,'” Trump explained.

“We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a ‘fair and equitable’ Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!),” he remarked, noting that Harris failed to agree to a Fox News debate on September 4. However, he said “that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs.”

“A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left,” Trump added.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!”