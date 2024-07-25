Kamala Harris Agrees to Debate Donald Trump: ‘I’m Ready’

Vice President Kamala Harris agreed on Thursday to debate former President Donald Trump. It appears the campaigns have not yet agreed upon a date and network.

“…[Trump] previously agreed upon [a] September 10 debate,” Harris claimed. “Now it appears he’s backpedaling, but I’m ready, and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and, so, I’m ready; let’s go.”

It is unclear why Harris believes Trump is “backpedaling.” Trump offered to debate Harris multiple times, he told Fox News’s Bill Melugin on Tuesday.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told Axios on Thursday he was unsure if the previously scheduled debate on September 10 would occur, but he noted there would be another debate and that there “should be multiple debates.”

“Not only will there be another debate, but there should be multiple debates,” Miller told Axios. “We do think there should be some diversification in the outlets for who hosts a debate, but I think the public would be sold short if we only did one debate against Kamala Harris in the general election.”

Miller suggested Spanish-American outlets could be a part of the event.

Fox News proposed to both campaigns on Wednesday that the candidates meet on September 17 in Pennsylvania with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderating.

