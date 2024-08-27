Two Killed, One Injured After Delta Plane Tire Explodes at Atlanta Airport

Two people were killed and another left seriously injured Tuesday after a Delta airplane tire exploded while it was being changed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A Delta employee and a contractor have been identified as the deceased. The incident in the maintenance area of the airport just after 5am, multiple news outlets report.

‘The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3),” stated the airline as it confirmed the incident.

“We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

Delta Air Lines thanked first responders for “the quick action” and said they are working with local authorities on an investigation into what led to the explosion.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement confirming the tragedy alongside his condolences to the loved ones of those involved, the Daily Mail reports.

He said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees.

“My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation.”

The plane traveled from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday night. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.