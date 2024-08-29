Exclusive — Bruce Poliquin: RFK Jr. Dropping Out Will Help Donald Trump Win Statewide in Maine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out of the presidential race and removing himself from the ballot in Maine will help former President Donald Trump win the statewide electoral votes, former Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin predicted during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Poliquin briefly explained how Maine is different from almost every other state, standing as one of two which splits its electoral votes, awarding one to the winner of each district — there are only two — and the remaining two electoral votes to the statewide winner. The second district went to Trump both in 2016 and 2020, but Trump lost the Portland district, “the southern strip — the strip along the southern coast,” Poliquin explained.

However, Trump has a shot of winning the statewide electoral votes, which very well could sway the election, depending on how election day goes.

“So if you look at some of these calculations about this forthcoming election, it looks like it’s going to be razor thin in the state of Maine. Winning statewide, getting an additional two electoral votes, could make Mr. Trump the 47th President United States, and Maine could make that decision,” he said before explaining how RFK Jr.’s exit from the race could very well help Trump win the statewide vote.

“RFK’s endorsement of Trump last Friday now has morphed into Maine, because as of five o’clock yesterday [Tuesday] evening, RFK had to take his name off the ballot at the Secretary of State’s office here in Augusta, Maine. He had to do that by five o’clock yesterday, and he just made the deadline,” he revealed.

“So Kennedy is no longer on the ballot in Maine, and there are a lot of libertarians up here. A lot of people who believe in ‘Government, leave me alone. I want to live my life. I don’t believe in censorship.’ And Kennedy has a sizable following up here, so those voters who’ll no longer be able to vote for Kennedy are going to go to Trump,” he said, predicting that the state will be tied statewide soon yet again.

“Again, Trump’s going to win the rural part of the state, our second district, but he could get another two electoral votes because of his help from Kennedy dropping out,” he said, emphasizing how important it was that RFK Jr. got his name off the ballot in time.

“The reason why this is so important: You know, this is our country. This could determine the fate of our country, the direction of our country, and Maine and New Hampshire, Mike — you know, New Hampshire, the same population as Maine. It’s winner take all. They don’t split the electoral votes, but they have four votes. We have four votes and, you know, [people] in northern Maine and in New Hampshire are similar in many ways. We could determine the election. Trump was ahead in New Hampshire before Biden dropped out, and tied in Maine,” he said.

“We’re going to be in play here, especially now that Kennedy is off the ballot,” he added.

