Vice President Kamala Harris will give a solo interview on an unspecified date, the Harris campaign promised Thursday, following severe backlash regarding Gov. Tim Walz joining Harris in Thursday’s prerecorded interview on CNN.

Critics claim Harris agreed to do her first interview with Walz to reduce the time she will have to speak during the one-hour question and answer session with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Critics also raised concerns that CNN could edit the pre-taped interview to fix any gaffes or mistakes Harris might commit, as the network has a known bias against former President Donald Trump.

“LOL – Kamala can’t even do an edited soft ball CNN interview without backup,” the popular conservative X handle “catturd2″ posted. “The entire interview needs to be released — unedited,” insisted communications guru Steve Guest. Politico Playbook reported the Harris campaign’s pledge for a solo interview at a mystery date:

After several Republicans and conservative media personalities criticized Harris yesterday for sitting down with Walz as a “security blanket,” the Harris-Walz campaign last night provided a list of joint interviews conducted by every major party presidential ticket since 2004 — though a senior campaign official also made the important stipulation that “obviously she will do solo interviews too” over the course of the campaign.

Harris has not held an unscripted press conference, unscripted sit-down, or non-prerecorded interview about policy solutions for 39 days since joining the presidential race. The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

Since the vice president joined the race, she has delivered a number of unscripted word salads in casual remarks.

She rambled about the “duality to the nature of democracy” and struggled to deliver clear and concise answers about her economic policy. During one brief gaggle, she used the phrase “return on investment” four times to justify more taxpayer spending on Soviet-style policies. “You will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game,” she told a Pennsylvania football team.

Harris has delivered many gaffes and word salads during her career. Here is a sampling.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.