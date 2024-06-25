Critics Question if CNN Can Host Fair, Unbiased Presidential Debate

Republican critics questioned if CNN will host a fair and square debate on Thursday since the network repeatedly shows bias against former President Donald Trump.

CNN’s coverage of Trump often includes network personnel attempting to fact-check him in real-time. It also tries to fact-check Trump immediately after live coverage ends.

CNN renewed its tactics against Trump on Monday when CNN’s Kasie Hunt suddenly ended an interview with Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she highlighted CNN’s Jake Tapper’s long history of criticizing Trump.

Tapper is co-hosting Thursday’s presidential debate with Dana Bash. Both are critics of Trump. They have suggested that Trump is a liar, was tougher on Democrats than Putin, pushed Russia propaganda, used rhetoric similar to Adolf Hitler, pushed falsehoods “fast and furious,” “tried to kill democracy once [and] [h]e’ll do it again,” is an antisemite, could cause a civil war, and have blamed Trump’s rhetoric for a New Zealand shooting.

“I’m sure the CNN debate will be fair and unbiased based on all of CNN’s actions for the last 8 years!” Donald Trump Jr. mocked.

“Trump’s real debate opponent on Thursday will be CNN,” businessman David Sacks posted on X.

“Americans cannot trust Jake Tapper or Dana Bash to treat President Trump fairly,” Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said.

Dana Bash “was also married to one of the 51 ‘Intel experts’ who lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop being ‘Russian disinformation,'” X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz said.