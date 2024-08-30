Trump Reveals He is Voting No on Florida’s Abortion Amendment

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he would be voting no on a proposed abortion amendment in Florida.

When asked by a reporter if he was voting “yes or no” on Amendment 4, Trump explained that while he believes Florida’s six-week abortion ban needs “more time than six weeks,” he will be voting no on Florida’s abortion Amendment, noting that the Democrats were “radical” in their views on abortion.

Under Florida’s Amendment 4, the right to abortion throughout a pregnancy would be enshrined into the state’s constitution.

“I think six weeks, you need more time than six weeks,” Trump said. “I’ve disagreed with that right from the early primaries when I heard about it, I disagreed with it. At the same time, the Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation, where you can do an abortion in the ninth month.”

🚨BREAKING: President Trump says he is voting NO on Florida's Amendment 4, which would legalize late term abortion even through the 9th month: pic.twitter.com/VZCKYvMhmI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2024

“Some of the states like Minnesota and other states have it where you can actually execute the baby after birth, and all of that stuff is unacceptable,” Trump added. “So, I’ll be voting no for that reason.”

Florida’s law restricting abortions from being conducted beyond six weeks of pregnancy went into effect at the beginning of May. The six-week abortion restriction went into effect after the Florida Supreme Court upheld Florida’s 15-week abortion restriction.

Trump’s response comes a day after he told NBC News that he thought six weeks was “too short,” and added that he would be voting for “more than six weeks.”

“I think the six weeks is too short, there has to be more time,” Trump told the outlet.

"I think the six week is too short, there has to be more time," former President Trump says how he'll vote on an abortion rights amendment in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rQAdPtW9i0 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 29, 2024

As Breitbart News has previously reported, two recent polls have found that the state’s abortion amendment has fallen short of receiving the 60 percent of support needed for its passage.

A USA Today/Suffolk/WSVN-TV poll found that 58 percent of 500 people surveyed support Florida’s Amendment 4, while 35 percent said they do not support the amendment.