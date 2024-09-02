Trump Campaign Ad Features Gold Star Families: Biden-Harris ‘Failed’ and Ignored Us, Trump Has Been a ‘Rock’

The Trump campaign released a powerful ad Sunday featuring the Gold Star families who lost their loved ones in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal under the leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, calling out the Biden-Harris administration for ignoring them and letting the world know that former President Donald Trump has been there for them.

The video begins with the words, “A message from Gold Star families” on the screen. It features several Gold Star family members speaking about their loved ones who lost their lives in the tragic Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Our kids were murdered because of your administration,” Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, said.

“You have 13 families who have been waiting over three years to so much as get a phone call. To so much as hear our kids’ names said aloud,” Mark Schmitz, the father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, said.

The video features the families questioning the actions of the Biden-Harris administration, asking, “Where were you and Joe Biden on August 26, 2024? Nowhere near Arlington Cemetery. You couldn’t be bothered to be with us or even say our kids’ names, just as you have done for the last three years.”

The Gold Star family members set the record straight, explaining that Trump has been there for them and takes the time to hear their loved ones’ stories.

“President Trump has been there for us. He’s been a rock for us. He showed compassion for us, and he showed he truly cares for the families that truly do know what the ultimate sacrifice really is,” Jim McCollum, the father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, said.

The montage follows Vice President Kamala Harris insulting these Gold Star families on Saturday, essentially asserting that former President Donald Trump was using them as a political prop during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he honored their loved ones at their invitation.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

The Gold Star families responded in turn in a statement, blasting Harris for spreading these blatant falsehoods.

“We, the families of the brave service members who were tragically killed in the Abbey Gate bombing, are appalled by Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent attempts to politicize President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery,” they wrote in part.

“President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children’s deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy,” they continued.

“I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are no longer with us,” Trump wrote on social media, continuing:

Thank you for saying you wanted me to stand with you at Arlington National Ceremony, and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine, but it was my Great Honor to do so. I WILL NEVER FORGET! Lightweight V.P. Kamala Harris tried turning it around, because they weren’t there, have never spoken to the families, and have no intention to do so. In Afghanistan, you don’t take the Soldiers out first, you take the Soldiers out last. This would be Military 101, the most basic, and the “leaders” of that Disaster should be immediately fired. We have FOOLS in the White House, and now, they are trying to solve the Hostage Crisis in Israel. Guess how that’s going to turn out?

I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,… pic.twitter.com/ewkbVniBC0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

