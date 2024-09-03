An illegal alien MS-13 gang member, wanted for murder and who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, was found living in Houston, Texas, earlier this year.

Alexis Bladimir Canizales Romero, a 27-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, first crossed the southern border in March 2020 near Hidalgo, Texas. Thanks to former President Donald Trump’s border control known as Title 42, Canizales Romero was immediately expelled to Mexico.

Later, on an unknown date, Canizales Romero crossed the border again as a “got-away” — those that are unknown to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) but who successfully get across.

It is estimated that more than two million got-aways have successfully gotten into the U.S. on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s watch.

In March of this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents encountered Canizales Romero when he was arrested in Harris County, Texas for drunk driving.

When ICE agents checked Canizales Romero’s background, they found that he is an MS-13 gang member wanted in El Salvador for aggravated femicide, aggravated homicide, and unlawful association. ICE agents then placed a detainer on Canizales Romero and he was turned over to their custody the next day.

In July, a federal immigration judge ordered Canizales Romero deported from the U.S. On August 30, Canizales Romero was deported by ICE agents to El Salvador to face murder charges.

