Keith Ellison, attorney general for Minnesota – the state where Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz serves as governor – on Monday celebrated Brazil’s supreme court banning Elon Musk’s X from the country.

In a post on X for Labor Day, Keith Ellison said in response to the ban, “Obrigado Brasil!” – “Thanks, Brazil!”

obrigado Brasil! — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 2, 2024

His post prompted severe online reactions.

“Tim Walz’s attorney general in Minnesota — Keith Ellison — thanks Brasil for crushing free speech platform X,” said The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemmingway.

Brazil’s government is fining people 50,000 reais per day for people accessing X. A minimum wage workers YEARLY salary in Brazil is 17,000 reais. They’re fining people 3 times the YEARLY salary of a poor Brazilian for looking at a website and Tim Walz’s top lawman loves it. https://t.co/kFtdPjIKYE pic.twitter.com/HPaAZWaw7l — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) September 3, 2024

when they tell you who they are … https://t.co/xAwEBGTdxU — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 3, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Brazil blocked “Elon Musk’s X social media platform after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO refused to comply with the nation’s demands to blacklist certain accounts.

Musk claimed on his platform that the country also froze the assets of Starlink, his satellite internet company.

“Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the country’s telecom agency to block access to X across Brazil, adding that anyone caught trying to access the social media platform could be fined nearly $9,000 per day, according to a report by the New York Times,” it added. “The move reportedly came after Musk closed his X office in Brazil after Moraes threatened to make arrests over ignoring his demands to remove X accounts that he said broke Brazilian laws.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.