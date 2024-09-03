Trump: ‘I’d Be Inclined’ to Release Epstein Client List if Reelected

Former President Donald Trump told computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman that he would “be inclined” to release the client list of disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein if reelected president.

“Why do you think so many smart, powerful people allowed him to get so close?” Fridman asked President Trump during Tuesday’s episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast.

“He was a good salesman,” Trump replied. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them.”

Fridman noted, “It’s just very strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public,” to which Trump replied, “Yeah, it’s very interesting isn’t it? Probably will be, by the way.”

“So if you are able to, you’ll be–” Fridman said, to which President Trump replied, “I’d certainly take a look at it.”

Trump added that the files on President John F. Kennedy are “Interesting, because it’s so many years ago.”

“You know, they do that for danger too, because you know, it endangers certain people,” the 45th president said. “So Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing.”

“But yeah, I’d be inclined to do the Epstein — I’d have no problem with it,” President Trump added, to which Fridman replied, “That’s great to hear.”

The podcaster then asked President Trump, “What gives you strength when you’re getting attacked? You are one of the most attacked people in the world.”

“I think you can’t care that much,” Trump said. “I know people that care so much about everything, like what people are saying. You can’t care too much because you end up choking.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.