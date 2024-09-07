Trump Praises RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard for Their Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI) for their endorsements of him.

During a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Trump praised Kennedy, who suspended his presidential campaign in August and endorsed Trump, as being a “great guy” who “wants what’s good” for the United States. Trump also praised Gabbard, who also endorsed Trump last month, as being a “woman of great common sense.”

“We will establish a panel of top experts to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases, including the autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility, and much more,” Trump told the crowd. “Bobby’s going to be very much involved in that. We’re going to get him involved because that’s what he likes – that’s what he’s great at.”

The former president has previously vowed, during a rally in Glendale, Arizona, in August, to “establish a panel of top experts” to work with Kennedy to “investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases.”

Trump continued to describe Kennedy as being the “dominant Kennedy,” and added that having his endorsement was a “very important thing.”

“Isn’t it great to have a Kennedy with us?” Trump asked. “Isn’t that nice? This is really, I mean, I don’t want to disrespect the rest of the family, but this has been the dominant Kennedy for the last twenty-five years. He’s a great guy, I’ve known him a long time, he’s a great guy and he really wants what’s good for the country, and to have his endorsement is a very important thing.”

“Tulsi endorsed us too. Almost simultaneously,” Trump added. “We love Tulsi, she’s been fantastic. She’s a woman of great common sense. I’ve watched her for a long time. She has great common sense.”

During her endorsement of Trump at the National Guard Association of the United States conference, Gabbard praised Trump for not starting “any new wars” and for taking “action to de-escalate and prevent wars.”