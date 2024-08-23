RFK Jr. at Arizona Rally: Donald Trump Will ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Despite their political differences, former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. agree that they want to work together to investigate the corruption of regulatory agencies and the increase in chronic diseases plaguing the United States.

RFK Jr. was Trump’s surprise guest at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night after the Democrat-turned-independent endorsed Trump on the same day while making remarks in Phoenix. Kennedy ultimately announced the suspension — not the end — of his presidential campaign, urging blue state residents to vote for him while throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump in battleground states.

Trump brought Kennedy on stage and praised his decades of work advocating for clean air, water, and food free of toxins and pesticides before giving him a few minutes to speak to the cheering crowd of thousands of attendees.

“That’s why today I’m repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility, and many more,” Trump said. “We want every child in America to grow up and to live a long and healthy life.”

This is the most extraordinary political moment I have ever witnessed. Chants of "USA" and "Bobby" break out as leaders from both the Democratic and Republican sides have united to challenge the oligarchy that has suppressed Americans for generations. Listen to Trump speak:… pic.twitter.com/I7T7tHTSWT — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) August 24, 2024

While speaking to the crowd, Kennedy recalled meeting with Trump shortly after the July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler Pennsylvania, to talk “not about the things that separate us — because we don’t agree on everything — but on the values and the issues that bind us together.”

“And one of the issues that he talked about was having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic. Our children are the unhealthiest, sickest children in the world. Don’t you want healthy children? And, don’t you want the chemicals out of our food? And don’t you want the regulatory agencies to be free from corporate corruption?” he said, as the crowd wildly cheered. “And that’s what President Trump told me that he wanted.”

“And I want to ask you again, don’t you want a safe environment for your children?” he added later on. “Don’t you want to know that the food that you’re feeding them is not filled with chemicals that are going to give them cancer and chronic disease? And don’t you want a president that’s gonna make America healthy again?”

Kennedy also talked about being aligned with Trump on ending neocon-driven forever wars, restoring the middle class, and protecting free speech.

“And [Trump] told me that he wanted to end the censorship because the whole basis of American democracy is the free flow of information. And we know that a government that can silence its opponents has license for any kind of atrocity,” Kennedy warned.

“Can you think of any time that you can look back in history and say that the people who were censoring were the good guys? They’re always the bad guys because it’s always the first step down that slippery slope to totalitarianism. And don’t you want a president who’s going to protect America’s freedoms and who is going to protect us against totalitarianism?”