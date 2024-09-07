The chief spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Southern District of New York (SDNY) was caught tearing into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other prosecutors for carrying out a “perversion of justice” in targeting former President Donald Trump, hidden camera footage captured by an undercover journalist revealed.

Nicholas Biase, the public affairs director for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY), spilled his feelings about the liberal DA when speaking to an unidentified operative with podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Mug Club” on multiple occasions.

In one July 31 clip from what appears to be a bar, Biase said, “To be honest with you, I think the case is nonsense,” after Trump was convicted of 34 felonies for allegedly falsifying business records.

Telling the undercover woman he had known Bragg for 15 years as they used to work together in the SDNY office, Biase accused the DA of “stacking charges [against Trump] and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case.”

“He wants to be something … a mayor? I’m not sure what he wants to be, but I know he’s not happy just being the DA of New York County. Before he decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was? You do now,” the DOJ official said.

Another clip–this one from August 14–shared by Crowder shows Biase saying the “state level is like the f*cking wild west… they’re like idiots, they don’t care, they’re all political”:

“[Bragg] is probably gonna try to lock [Trump] up… it’s going to be ugly,” he said. “They’re so obsessed with getting him.”

“Who is they?” the operative asked.

Biase replied, “The Democrats.”

Another clip showed him saying, “Those felonies did nothing to stop Trump from running … In fact, they made him more relevant.”

He even commented on the separate civil fraud case about inflating asset value brought against Trump by state Attorney General Letitia James.

“Every real estate person in New York does what he [Trump] did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this … You know, it’s a perversion of justice.”

He also blasted Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis for carrying out a “travesty of justice” for indicting him on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

“To put it mildly, it’s a mockery of justice. She is a joke … The whole thing is disgusting. They’re just out to get him [Trump],” the spokesman said of Willis.

After the videos went viral on social media, Biase told the New York Post that he had only “just met” the woman and was just trying to “impress” her with his remarks.

“I was recently made aware of a video where I regretfully made some statements in a private and social setting that don’t reflect my views about two local and state prosecutions,” he said in a statement.

“I said these things in an effort to please and impress someone I just met, who was secretly filming me. I’m deeply sorry to the local and state law enforcement officials working on these matters, who deserve more respect than I showed them. I should have known better.”