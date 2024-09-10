Fact Check: Trump Is Right, Migrants Have Enjoyed Most Job Growth Under Biden-Harris Administration

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump says migrants are increasingly taking American jobs in the United States economy as a result of mass immigration under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

VERDICT: Mostly true. Economic studies have continuously shown for months that migrants are enjoying most of the year-to-year job growth in the labor market.

“We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and they’re coming in and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics, also unions,” Trump said. “Unions are going to be affected very soon.”

In June, the Center for Immigration Studies published an analysis revealing that since 2019, before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic shut down the nation’s economy, about 75 percent of all U.S. job growth has gone to newly arrived migrants, both illegal aliens and legal immigrants.

Most recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report stated that over the last year, about 1.24 million foreign workers have secured jobs, while during the same period, 1.32 million fewer native-born Americans now hold U.S. jobs.

“Employment among foreign-born workers has increased 4.4 million since pre-pandemic (and is back on trend) while jobs among native-born Americans have fallen 833k over that same time — literally no progress in 5 years,” economist E.J. Antoni has found.

In July, a Pew Research Center study found that as of 2022, more than 30 million legal immigrants and illegal aliens were holding U.S. jobs — a 20-percent increase over the last 15 years. During the same period, the number of native-born Americans who have been added to the workforce has increased by less than ten percent.

