CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) helped raise money for those rioting in Minnesota in 2020.

VERDICT: TRUE. Harris urged X/Twitter followers to donate to a bail fund for those who had been arrested in Minneapolis.

Trump said during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Harris “went out in Minnesota and wanted to let criminals that killed people, that burned down Minneapolis. She went out and raised money to get them out of jail.”

In June 2020, Harris urged those that follow her to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays criminal bonds for people who cannot afford it. It raised $35 million amid widespread celebrity attention.

Harris wrote, “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed Tim Walz for failing to respond:

In an interview Monday, Frey said that Walz hesitated to send in the National Guard to quell the growing violence and then blamed him for allowing the city to burn. … Frey said he immediately telephoned Walz, at 6:29 p.m., relayed information, and asked him to send in the National Guard. “We expressed the seriousness of the situation. The urgency was clear,” Frey said.

“He did not say yes,” Frey said of Walz. “He said he would consider it.”

While the city was experiencing rioting, Harris solicited bail money for those who had been arrested by the police in Minneapolis.