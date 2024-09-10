Vice President Kamala Harris failed to answer if she believes Americans are better off than they were four years ago, during Tuesday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

After being asked during ABC’s Harris-Trump debate, “When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?” Harris unequivocally dodged the question.

“So, I was raised as a middle-class kid, and I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America,” Harris replied after being asked if she believes Americans are better off now than they were four years ago.

The vice president went on to say, “I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have, actually, a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy,” before attacking former President Trump.

Not long after that, Harris accused Trump of intending to implement a “dangerous plan called Project 2025,” before promptly being corrected by the 45th president.

“I have nothing to do — as you know, and as she knows, better than anyone — I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” Trump said. “That’s out there, I haven’t read it, I don’t want to read it, purposely, I’m not going to read it.”

“I have nothing to do [with it],” Trump added. “Everybody knows I’m an open book, everybody knows what I’m going to do, cut taxes very substantially, and create a great economy like I did before.”

