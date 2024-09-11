Speaker Mike Johnson Yanks Vote on Stop-Gap Spending Bill

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Wednesday that the vote on the stop-gap spending bill will be delayed, as Republicans across the spectrum have opposed the measure.

Johnson said the stop-gap spending bill that would have funded the government through March 28 has been delayed, as Republican leadership needs to work through the weekend to “build consensus.”

The bill also included the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Republicans across the spectrum have announced their opposition to the bill.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) opposed the measure because it would allegedly have a negative impact on defense spending.

Conservatives have balked at a stop-gap spending bill, believing it would not do enough to alleviate America’s spending problem.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) said:

How can I continue these continuing resolutions… knowing it’s driving us into economic collapse, and trying to play politics with continuing resolutions for a policy rider that we know that we’re not prepared to actually see the fight all the way through?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said:

Speaker Johnson is setting up a fake fight for the Save Act, which we already passed in July, to vote to extend the Biden/Harris budget. The American people are tired of being lied to. He needs to be honest with the American people about what he will and won’t do on September 30th. Conservatives like me actually care about reducing spending and using the power of the purse to do the right thing for the American people.

“I refuse to be a thespian in the Speaker’s failure theater,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said on Monday. “The 6 month continuing resolution [CR] with the SAVE Act attached is an insult to Americans’ intelligence. The CR doesn’t cut spending, and the shiny object attached to it will be dropped like a hot potato before passage.”