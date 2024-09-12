Donald Trump: ‘There Will Be No Third Debate’ — Kamala Wants a Rematch Because She Knows She Lost

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that “there will be no third debate,” suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris wants a rematch because she knows she lost the presidential debate hosted by ABC News this week.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump said in a Thursday Trust Social post. “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

“She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class,” he continued.

“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS.”

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” President Trump concluded in his post.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris issued a slew of false claims and hoaxes on live television, in front of millions of Americans, during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, while ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir failed to fact-check her.

Meanwhile, debate moderators joined Harris on debating Trump, countering statements he made and trying to fact-check him, with Muir even bizarrely fact-checking a joke the 45th president had previously made.

Despite all that, a Reuters focus group found that undecided voters now lean toward Trump 2-to-1 following the debate. A New York Times survey of undecideds produced similar results.

Harris, for her part, showed herself as weak on key issues, such as fracking, guns, and Pennsylvania. She also refused to answer whether she would allow abortion at nine months.

“Kamala Harris didn’t mention Polish Americans and freak out over fracking for nothing. Pennsylvania is in play!” author, filmmaker, and journalist Mike Cernovich reacted, adding, “Pennsylvania internal polling is not where it should be [for Harris].”

In a follow-up X post, Cernovich noted there is “no need” for another debate.

“No need for Trump to do any more of these rigged debates,” he said. “Harris showed show weak she is. She’s losing Pennsylvania! Let JD mop up Walz and stick to the issues. Fracking bans. Gun confiscation. The border. Crime.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk echoed Cernovich’s sentiments, writing, “You don’t get done with a debate and instantly request another unless you know you didn’t get what you needed.”

“They see their internals and know they didn’t get a kill shot. This is not how a winning campaign acts. It’s how a losing campaign acts if they want people to think they’re winning,” Kirk added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.