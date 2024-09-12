Donald Trump received a two-point bump in battleground state polling after Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, a poll released Thursday shows.

The polling memo obtained by Breitbart News shows Trump leading Harris by three points, 50%-47%, in a head-to-head ballot.

“A Poll has just been released by Highly Respected Pollster, Tony Fabrizio, showing that I am up THREE POINTS after the Debate,” Trump said in a statement. “These are largely Independent Voters, who are tired of watching our Country go down, and want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

According to the memo:

Despite the best efforts of Kamala Harris and media to portray the debate as some kind of overwhelming victory for her, voters did not see it this way as support for her remained flat. That only change we saw was a 2-point bump for President Trump in both ballot configurations.

The surveys were conducted across seven target states.

The memo asserts, “Clearly, target state voters were not impressed by Kamala Harris’ empty platitudes and while the media would have people believe she is cruising to victory, this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Trump announced Thursday afternoon he would not debate Harris again, to the dismay – real or feigned – of the Harris campaign.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, attributing his debate victory to Harris’s desire for a second debate with Trump.

Trump debated then-candidate President Joe Biden June 27, in a performance so disastrous for Biden that he was forced out of the race.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.