Report: Alleged Chinese Spy Who Worked for Kathy Hochul Toured White House While Under Investigation

A former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) who is allegedly a Chinese spy reportedly toured the White House in May.

Linda Sun was reportedly under federal investigation at the time, the New York Post reported on Friday, noting, “The May 8 visit was facilitated by Sun’s former boss, Queens Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), the congresswoman’s office confirmed Friday.”

Sun previously worked as a high-ranking aide for Hochul and disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

The Post article continued:

Last week, Sun, 41, and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, who also is listed on White House visitor logs, were slapped with sprawling charges of violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy. They have pleaded not guilty. Brooklyn federal prosecutors allege Sun used her position under Hochul and Cuomo to turn the governor’s office into a virtual mouthpiece for the People’s Republic of China and Chinese Community Party. In exchange, she allegedly received gifts and millions of dollars in bribes — which she and her hubby used to buy real estate, including their Manhasset mansion, and luxury cars like a 2024 Ferrari Roma.

Before the FBI arrested Sun and Hu, the agency raided their home in July, according to Breitbart News:

The outlet also reported that the couple was eventually arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn. The outlet then detailed some of the accusations against Sun:

Sun, in various instances, allegedly prevented Cuomo and Hochul from working, engaging, and speaking with Taiwanese officials. At the same time, Sun allegedly had Cuomo and Hochul make seemingly pro-China statements to appease CCP officials. During the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, for example, the Taiwanese government donated 200,000 masks to New York. When Taiwanese officials pressed why then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office had not made any public announcement about the donation, Sun allegedly phoned her contact in the CCP to make them aware that Hochul would be only privately calling to thank such Taiwanese officials for the donation.

Several New York Republicans are now calling for an investigation into Hochul after Sun, a naturalized American citizen who was born in China, was arrested, according to Breitbart News.