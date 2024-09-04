Several New York Republicans are calling for an investigation into New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) after the arrest of a former top aide for working as an agent of influence of China.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) were among the Republicans who have called for an investigation surrounding Linda Sun, 41, and her husband, Chris Hu, after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging Sun, a naturalized American citizen who was born in China, conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, and visa fraud.

Sun’s husband, Hu, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, misuse of means identification, and money laundering conspiracy, according to the indictment.

“Failed far left Democrat Kathy Hochul allowed Communist Chinese spy Linda Sun unfettered access to the highest levels of New York State government,” Stefanik said in a statement provided to the National Review. “From allowing Chinese police stations, to maintaining a sister city partnership between NYC and Beijing, this is another example of New York Democrats facilitating the influence campaign of Communist China.”

Stefanik added that she was “calling for a complete investigation” surrounding Hochul and her administration to provide “hardworking New York taxpayers” with the transparency they deserve to have.

Lawler also spoke out, calling it “alarming” that there had been an agent for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “on her staff.”

“The fact that Kathy Hochul had a CCP agent on her staff is incredibly alarming and must be investigated further,” Lawler said in a statement, according to the Center Square. “How else did this foreign agent impact the Governor’s decision-making? The public deserves to know.”

Tenney also called for a “full investigation” in a post on X.

“Under Governor Hochul, the Chinese Communist Party installed a spy operating at the highest levels of our state government,” Tenney wrote in her post. “New Yorkers have the right to know all the decisions Hochul made that were influenced by the CCP. We need a full investigation immediately.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Sun and her husband, Hu, were arrested and arraigned in a federal court on Tuesday. Sun also previously worked as an aide for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).