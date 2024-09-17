Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Child on Elite East Coast Island of Nantucket

An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border undetected by Border Patrol agents, is accused of sexually abusing a child in Nantucket — the elite island off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, a 28-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, is one of millions of so-called “got-aways” at the southern border who successfully crossed at an unknown time and date without being detected by Border Patrol agents.

In late July, Aldana-Arevalo was arraigned in Nantucket District Court on one count of child rape with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

Aldana-Arevalo was subsequently released on bail from police custody in Nantucket just a few days following his arraignment.

On Sept. 10, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Aldana-Arevalo and served him with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

Aldana-Arevalo remains in ICE custody pending his deportation hearing.

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities.”

