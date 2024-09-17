Nolte: CNN’s Dana Bash Spread Foreign Disinformation About Springfield Bomb Threats

Proving once again that she is not only a left-wing hack, but a truly dreadful and lazy reporter, we now know CNN’s Dana Bash spread foreign disinformation as it relates to the more than two dozen bomb threats that hit Springfield, Ohio.

Springfield, which was a town of only 58,000 a few years ago, is now a town closer to 80,000 since the Harris-Biden administration sent some 20,000 Haitian migrants there.

The results, as you might expect, have been catastrophic. What else could the results be when you import 20,000 unvetted people from the third world who have had no instruction on assimilation?

After unverified reports of Haitian immigrants eating household pets or using them in rituals arrived online, former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), amplified them. Trump did so during his debate with sitting Vice President Kamala Harris. Vance did so online. Further, Vance says he has heard complaints about missing pets directly from his constituents in Springfield.

Then Springfield schools began receiving death threats, and with nothing to back it up, serial-lying leftists like CNNLOL’s Dana Bash blamed Vance and Trump. Here’s the same “”””journalist”””” who asked Kamala Harris multiple choice questions dressing Vance down — without evidence — for inciting these bomb threats:

Note the chyron: “…baseless claim about Haitian immigrants.”

Except.

None of that turned out to be true.

Every single bomb threat, all 33 of them, was a hoax perpetrated by an overseas caller, which tells me this is a foreign disinformation operation to hurt the Trump campaign. And who gleefully and self-righteously aided and abetted this foreign disinformation? … Dana Bash … A willing tool of foreign bad actors out to meddle in our elections. Her buddy Jake Tapper is no different.

Donald Trump Jr. gets it.

“So the leftwing media spent the last week playing into the hands of foreign adversaries to weaponize misinformation and hoaxes to falsely smear @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for inciting violence,” he xweeted after Gov. DeWine (R-OH) announced the news of the overseas hoax.

“If you have any decency you’ll apologize: @DanaBashCNN @LesterHoltNBC @LinseyDavis,” Trump Jr. continued.

Good luck with that. Decency and Dana Bash go together like hotdogs and donuts.

