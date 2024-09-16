Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Reveals 33 Bomb Threats in Springfield ‘Have All Been Hoaxes’ from ‘Overseas’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced on Monday that the 33 “bomb threats” against schools in Springfield, Ohio, “have all been hoaxes” and have originated from overseas. “None of these had any validity at all,” the governor said. Pressure is now mounting on the establishment press to apologize to former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

“At least 33 separate bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to, and each one of whom has been found as a hoax,” DeWine said. “So, 33 threats, 33 hoaxes. I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”

“So, I want to say to the parents in Springfield: These threats have all been hoaxes. None of them have panned out,” DeWine added.

The Ohio governor added that the fake bomb threats have been originating from “overseas,” and he believes “one particular country” is using the recent news out of Springfield as “one more opportunity to mess with the United States.”

“We have people, unfortunately, overseas, who are taking these actions,” DeWine said. “Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States, and they’re continuing to do that.”

Pressure is now building on the establishment media — who have tried to tie the hoaxes to the Republican ticket — to apologize to Trump and Vance.

“So the leftwing media spent the last week playing into the hands of foreign adversaries to weaponize misinformation and hoaxes to falsely smear @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for inciting violence,” Donald Trump Jr. reacted. “If you have any decency you’ll apologize: @DanaBashCNN @LesterHoltNBC @LinseyDavis.”

Conservative commentator Greg Price noted that the mainstream media have been telling the public “that JD Vance’s cat memes were responsible for this.”

“The media has spent a week weaponizing hoaxes and disinformation, playing directly into the hands of an apparent foreign campaign to interfere in our election and benefit Democrats,” another pointed out. “Every single reporter/outlet engaged in peddling this propaganda should retract and apologize!”

“NBC, CBS, and CNN spent their Sunday fixating on this as an excuse to ignore the very credible criticisms JD Vance brought up about the horrors of Kamala’s policies,” Kaelan Dorr wrote.

“The media doesn’t care about you, they don’t serve truth, and they owe JD a HUGE apology,” Dorr added.

“The establishment media spent the weekend blaming Trump and Vance’s ‘rhetoric’ for the bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio. Now, as it turns out, the governor says that there were all hoaxes — at least some of which were perpetrated by foreign adversaries,” journalist Christopher Rufo said.

“After a week of the Dem-Media claiming without evidence that President Trump & JD Vance incited bomb threats in Springfield, Mike DeWine just confirmed that these threats were coming from a FOREIGN NATION,” strategist Andrew Surabian declared.

“The entire media starting with @DanaBashCNN owe Trump & JD an apology,” Surabian added.

“When will the media be apologizing to President Trump after claiming he incited them?” another X user asked.

“The media has been blaming President Trump for DAYS now. They LIED — once again. When are they going to apologize to Trump?” independent journalist Nick Sortor echoed.

As Breitbart News reported, the government’s delivery of roughly 20,000 migrants to Springfield, Ohio, has been a boon for real estate, local employers, auto salesmen, merchants, and the migrants but also an unwanted shock to locals as they try to manage their own community.

Trump and Vance have brought residents’ concerns to light in recent weeks — which included memes about keeping pets safe following one resident claiming that Haitian migrants had been eating geese found in local parks.

After that, the bomb threat hoaxes poured in from overseas, to which the mainstream media reacted by blaming them on Trump and Vance.

David Frum, a prominent “Never Trump” pundit and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, took matters a step further, using the hoaxes as a means to downplay the second assassination attempt against Trump on Sunday.

