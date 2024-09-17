Former President Donald Trump explained that if he hadn’t done great in the 2020 presidential election, he “wouldn’t even think” about running again.

During a town hall event with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) in Michigan, Trump spoke about how he had “never seen the spirit” behind his presidential campaign like he was seeing for the upcoming 2024 presidential race between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Mr. President, I don’t think there’s a person, certainly in this room tonight and probably anywhere in the country, that doesn’t remember exactly where they were on July 13, that Saturday when a horrific thing happened,” Sanders said. “An attack not just on you, but what I see as an attack on our entire country. We know that you were tough, we saw it every day on the campaign, we saw it when you were president, but I don’t think anybody was prepared for what we saw that day. And, now it’s happened not once, but twice. You’ve literally taken a bullet for our country, and yet you keep fighting, you never give up. The reason that you’re going to win in November is because America needs a fighter.”

Sanders questioned Trump about why he wanted “to be president” and why he continued “fighting,” even after the Democrats and establishment media “keep attacking” him each day.

“So, we ran in 2016 and it was amazing. It was amazing and we won,” Trump explained. “We then ran in 2020, and we did much better than 2016. People don’t like to hear it, ‘Oh, he’s a conspiracy theorist.’ We got millions and millions more votes, we did much better. It wasn’t even a contest. I was telling one of the papers, they said, ‘What was the difference?’ I said, ‘Well, the difference is we did much, much better the second time.’ But, we had a lot of things happen that… we know what those things are.”

Trump added that if he “didn’t do great” in the 2020 presidential election, he “wouldn’t even think about” running again.

“Honestly, if I didn’t do great, if we know what happened and if that didn’t happen, if I didn’t do well in 2020, I wouldn’t even think about doing this,” Trump added. “But, we did phenomenally well, and bad, bad things happened, and we’re not going to let it happen again. And, now I’ll tell you, 2016 a lot of spirit, 2020 we had unbelievable spirit, and then we got let down because what happened should never be allowed to happen in this country again. But, I have never seen the spirit like I’ve seen right now for this race.”

President Joe Biden ended up winning the 2020 presidential election after receiving 81,284,666 votes, while Trump received 74,224,319 votes.