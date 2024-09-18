Former President Donald Trump revealed that the two assassination attempts on his life “have not broken” his will but have “hardened” his resolve to use his time “on earth to make America great again.”

During his rally from Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, Trump spoke about how the “encounters with death” had not broken his will but had only made him come out with a “bigger and stronger mission.”

Trump added that God had “spared” his life twice now.

“God has now spared my life, it must’ve been — not once, but twice. And, there are those that say he did it because Trump is going to turn this state around, he’s going to turn this country around, he’s going to make America great again. And we’re going to bring back religion into our country,” Trump said. “These encounters with death have not broken my will, they have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on earth to make America great again for all Americans, to put America first.”

Trump’s comments come after Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended on Sunday after he had allegedly been hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course where Trump had been playing golf.

Routh was reported as having fled the scene after the Secret Service spotted him allegedly pointing a rifle through a fence and opened fire.

Law enforcement officials revealed that they had found two backpacks, an AK-style rifle, and a Go-Pro camera in the bushes where Routh had been hiding.

This came after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building during Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

The former president has previously credited God for his survival after the first assassination attempt. After the second assassination attempt on his life, Trump revealed during an X Space that there is “something going on, perhaps it’s God.”