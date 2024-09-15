Report: Apparent Would-Be Trump Assassin Had AK-47 Style Rifle

The apparent would-be Trump assassin arrested at a golf course where Trump was playing Sunday was armed with an AK-47 style rifle, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with CBS News.

FOX News reported that the suspect, who is now in custody, “pointed an AK-47 rifle at former President Trump on a golf course Sunday afternoon.” Secret Service agents saw the gun and opened fire on the suspect around 1:30 p.m.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw noted that the suspect fled once the Secret Service opened fire and a witness saw the fleeing suspect’s vehicle and took a photo of the license plate. Law enforcement was able to use the witness’s information to catch the suspect.

He said law enforcement went to the bushes from which the suspect had emerged and found “an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks which were hung on the fence [and] which had ceramic tile in them, and a G0-Pro.”

Bradshaw explained that a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of Trump “was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engaged that individual.”

Sheriff Bradshaw pledged to release more information on the suspect’s background after he is booked.

