Trump on Assassination Attempt: ‘If You Believe in God, You Believe in God More’

During an interview that aired on Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, discussed how the failed assassination attempt in July impacted his faith in God.

Trump suggested God intervened to allow the former president to “straighten out our country.”

Partial transcript as follows:

LEVIN: You’ve been a man of faith. You go to church. You believe in God.

Has this further your belief — your commitment and obviously, God, in addition to that chart —

TRUMP: Yeah.

LEVIN: — saved your life, he has a purpose for you. Do you think about these things?

TRUMP: Well, I think you believe more because when you speak to experts, like my sons who are shooting experts, but when you speak to experts, they said there was no chance that he could have missed from that distance.

I think he was hurried. I think he was rushed because people were starting to say, like, you know, there’s a guy up there with a gun. And I think he was probably rushed.

LEVIN: This is what drives people crazy.

TRUMP: Yeah, I know.

LEVIN: Right now, me, too. There’s a guy up there with a gun.

TRUMP: I know.

LEVIN: The hell, there’s a guy up there —

TRUMP: Well —

LEVIN: — with a gun.

TRUMP: By the time they started saying it, it was a little bit on the late side and luckily, he was taken out quickly.

But I’ll tell you, if he wasn’t, it would have been like in Las Vegas, that horrible attack in Las Vegas with the crazy men up in the building shooting down into the crowds. And that’s what you would have had here. These crowds were bigger. And you would have had a lot of people and a lot.

It was bad having three and especially losing one but — no, I think you think, like, if you believe in God, you believe in God more. And somebody said like, why — and I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m going to straighten out our country.

Our country is so sick and it’s so broken. Our country is just broken. And maybe that was the reason — I don’t know, I don’t know. A lot of people have said that.