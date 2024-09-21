Exclusive — Cliff Maloney: Democrats ‘Hemorrhaging’ in Pennsylvania; Donald Trump Can Win

Democrats are “hemorrhaging” in Pennsylvania, and former President Donald Trump can win if Republicans motivate low-propensity GOP voters to cast their ballots, Cliff Maloney, heading up the Pennsylvania Chase, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting that Democrats are not boasting the figures they did in 2020.

Pennsylvania Chase is “a conservative Republican organization designed to get Republican mail-in ballots,” host Matt Boyle explained.

In comparison to 2020, Democrats are down in terms of mail-in ballot requests with a 250,000 swing in the Republicans’ direction, and Republicans have also worked to reduce the voter registration gap by half. And while establishment media outlets will point to various polls — many of which are simply unreliable — Maloney said that does not reflect reality.

Polls “fail to model on and to project for” the “model of turnout and the propensity of these people to vote,” he explained.

“There’s so many different ways to vote these days that you have to be able to understand that when you’re looking at whether — not just somebody supports somebody, but how they’re going to vote. Because if you’re somebody who’s getting a ballot, you know, like I said before, you are 70 percent more likely to vote, if you’re a low-propensity person who all of a sudden gets a ballot. Democrats have a problem, and it’s called the post-pandemic problem, especially in Pennsylvania,” he explained.

“Biden had 2 million mail-in votes to Trump’s 600,000. Think about that. When all your listeners think about that — 2 million to 600,000 — he had a 1.4 million vote advantage. Now, Trump only lost by 80,000 but he had a 1.4 million vote advantage going to Election Day. Harris needs that, Matt. She’s got to have those numbers. And if they’re down right now, like I said, they’re down 303,000 requests. Sure, some of those people are going to vote on election day, but for you to think that those low-propensity folks that now didn’t request a ballot, if you think that number is going to be more than 50, 60, 65 percent, you’re nuts,” he said, predicting that Democrats are going to lose those votes.

“Right there, you’re talking about 100,000 to 150,000 votes that are not going to come in, and that is why they are hemorrhaging,” he said, emphasizing that Democrats are “hemorrhaging in the city.”

“The left is panicking at Harris headquarters right now because all the numbers. …If you look at the inner cities, because of the crime, you know, they need 90-10 splits in the inner city, and they’re looking now at 80-20. In some parts we’re seeing 75-25. … I’m very optimistic. Sometimes I get a little too excited. We still have to do the work. We’re grinding it out,” he said. “But for anybody that sees these numbers and doesn’t realize that Harris is in trouble, they’re just not looking at reality.”

“This is very good news if you want Donald Trump to win the White House in 2024,” he said, adding greater perspective by pointing out that Democrats are on the ground too, yet this is the state of reality for them.

‘”They are hustling. They’re really focused on Philly and Pittsburgh, and that’s why it’s great news that they’re down numbers, because there’s just not energy for Kamala Harris. People are not excited. … And like I said, they’re down 303,000. It’s reason for hope for us. If we win PA, we win the White House,” he said, noting that the one problem is mail-in ballots, and they are solving that issue by being proactive and chasing them down.

