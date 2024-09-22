Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that he is excited that Ameer Ghalib, the Muslim Democrat mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, has endorsed his campaign for president against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I was very impressed with him and he was a very big fan of the Trump administration because he saw no wars — outside of defeating ISIS, but I inherited that — but there were no wars,” Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Sunday afternoon. “There was no October 7. There was no Russian attack on Ukraine. He sees that and he told me — he saw a world that was at peace. Now, we have a world that’s going to end up in World War 3 and I can stop that. I’m the only one that’s going to stop that.”

Trump, in a nearly hourlong phone interview Sunday, told Breitbart News he is very open to going to Hamtramck for a campaign event and to meet with leaders of the Arab American community who are upset with the failures of Harris’s and President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The answer is if the opportunity presents itself I would do that,” Trump said when asked if he would hold a rally or a campaign stop in Hamtramck. “It can’t remain the way it is now with the hatred that’s going around.”

Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck who is also a Democrat and a Yemeni immigrant, represents one of the biggest Muslim communities in Wayne County, Michigan. The population is reportedly 60 percent Muslim.

Ghalib was one of the leaders of the effort to get Muslim Democrats to vote “Uncommitted” against Biden earlier this year in the Democrat primary in Michigan, and then that movement transformed first into the “Abandon Biden” effort in the general election and has now become the “Abandon Harris” movement.

Ghalib appeared on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, and spoke very highly of Trump while not yet endorsing him. Ghalib told Breitbart News that he and Trump had a “very productive meeting” last week in Flint, and about how Trump does not want new wars if and when he is elected president again.

“I talked to President Trump about, you know, some statistics here in Wayne County and how it used to be a stronghold for the Democrats, and we always used to vote Democrat,” Ghalib said. “This is not the case anymore here.”

Then, Sunday afternoon as Trump was speaking with Breitbart News, Ghalib formally endorsed Trump for president — marking a monumental shift among Arab voters against Democrats and toward Trump Republicans. Trump highlighted the endorsement on his Truth Social account:

If even a fraction of this community breaks with Harris and joins Ghalib in backing Trump for president this year, it could prove devastating to Harris’s electoral prospects. Again, well over 100,000 Michigander Arabs voted “Uncommitted” in the Democrat primary, which was nearly the full margin between Biden and Trump in the 2020 Michigan election results. The loss of this key demographic voting bloc for Harris could swing the state of Michigan to Trump, and it could therefore swing the presidency his way. If Trump wins Michigan, Harris’s already very difficult pathway to the presidency becomes even more dire.

Much more from Trump’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming soon.