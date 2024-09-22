Exclusive — Trump Plans to Hammer China Buying American Farmland: ‘We Have to Have Control of Our Land’

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president in this year’s election, told Breitbart News exclusively that on Monday in Pennsylvania, he intends to light up Chinese Communist Party (CCP) efforts to buy American farmland out from underneath the United States.

“We have to have control of our land,” Trump said in a nearly hour-long phone interview with Breitbart News on Sunday afternoon. “We have to have control of our economy. We have to have control of our borders. We have to make sure we’re in charge of our own country. We’re losing that with these people, these unbelievable so-called leaders we have. They’re allowing our country to be sold out from under us. We have to be very careful and we have to be very prudent. We can’t let this happen. Do you think China would let us go in and buy their land and do what they do? I don’t think so, okay. It won’t happen. So we have to be very careful.”

China and Chinese companies buying up land in the United States has been a rising concern for many years. The CCP and its affiliated entities have been buying up farmland from coast to coast, including near military bases. The issue cropped up big time in connection with the Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana and then flew across the entire country. Of course, while that happened, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris just allowed the CCP’s surveillance balloon to traverse the entire continental United States until Biden finally ordered the Air Force to shoot it down once it crossed over South Carolina off the coast into the Atlantic Ocean. Senators have been warning about this for years, including Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Trump will appear alongside former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell in Pennsylvania on Monday at an event focused on stopping the CCP from acquiring American land. The event, organized by the Protecting America Initiative, will take place in Western Pennsylvania.

Grenell, in an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel this weekend, said that the event will highlight what he described as “the growing strategy that Communist Chinese has inside America” that’s “been happening for a while.” Zeldin, according to the New York Post, has warned that the CCP “is threatening our food supply.”

Trump told Breitbart News that if elected in November, his administration would put in place very strict guidelines blocking the Chinese from acquiring American farmland — and other key American industries like the telecommunications industry.

“I’ve always done that, and I’ve also done it having to do with telecommunications as an example,” Trump told Breitbart News. “People from other countries wanted to do our telecommunications and I wouldn’t allow it. We have to be careful. We’re going to be very firm on it.”

In contrast, Trump said that his opponent, Harris, would not be able to confront world leaders like Chinese president Xi Jinping about this.

“No, not even on the most basic conversations,” Trump said when asked if Harris could handle herself in a conversation with Xi. “She can’t answer a question from Oprah Winfrey.”

More from Trump’s latest interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.