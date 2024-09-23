Footage of Vice President Kamala Harris has surfaced showing the former Senator from California protesting against deportations of illegal aliens — chanting “Down down with deportations!”

The footage, exclusively obtained and reported by The Daily Mail‘s Charlie Spiering, depicts Harris walking in the 33rd annual Kingdom Day Parade on Jan. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Then-Sen. Harris can be seen chanting alongside parade-goers “Up, up with education, down, down with deportation!” in a nod to her opposition to deporting illegal aliens from the United States.

Spiering, who authored the book Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House, posted the footage of Harris on his X account:

On President Joe Biden and Harris’s watch, deportations of illegal aliens have been slashed to historically low levels.

In Fiscal Year 2023, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens were encountered at the nation’s borders while just 142,580 illegal aliens were deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over the same period. In practice, illegal aliens who arrived in the United States last fiscal year had a 4.4 percent chance of being deported within the year.

Retired San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke testified last week that deportations are the most critical tool to stemming the flow of illegal immigration to the United States.

“The only true consequence we have to slow down and discourage people from coming to the United States illegally is sending them back to their country of origin,” Heitke told the House Homeland Security Committee.

“The problems we are facing at the border have solutions. These solutions can be quite simple and cost far less than the mess currently occupying so much time and money … returning illegal aliens to their home countries is required,” Heitke said.

Harris had similar sentiments to those she expressed as a senator in the parade when she unsuccessfully ran for the Democrat nomination for president in 2019.

In one instance, Harris questioned the “mission” of ICE agents who are tasked with deporting illegal aliens in violation of federal immigration law. In another case, Harris vowed to close most of the nation’s federal immigration detention centers.

“We’ll shut them down,” Harris said.

Perhaps most consequential, Harris said she would end ICE’s ability to issue detainers on illegal aliens whom local police departments had arrested. Detainers, experts have long said, are one of the most important enforcement tools that ensure illegal aliens can be swiftly turned over to ICE agents after being taken into police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.