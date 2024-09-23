Trump Assassination Suspect Offered ‘$150K to Whomever Can Complete the Job’

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Wesley Routh offered $150,000 to “whomever can complete the job,” according to a letter received by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said it obtained through a witness. That witness claimed to have received the letter inside a box months ago, but that individual did not open the box until after hearing about Routh’s involvement in a would-be assassination attempt in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024. The box reportedly contained several missives, one of which seemed to connect to the latest assassination attempt on Trump, with the heading, “Dear World,” apologizing for failing to murder former President Donald Trump. In that particular letter, allegedly penned by Routh, he offers $150,000 to anyone who can finish the job and successfully murder the former president.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you,” the letter reads.

“I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can compete the job,” it continues.

“Everyone across the globe from the younger to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity,” it adds.

The letter comes as the state of Florida investigates the second assassination attempt on Trump, although Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week that the feds are not being cooperative.

When asked if the feds are cooperating with the investigation and if he is concerned that he is not getting the information needed, DeSantis told Lara Ingraham, “The answer is no. They’re not being cooperative.”

“Yes, I am concerned. I mean, for example, we were rebuffed. Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” the governor said, justifying the state’s investigation as there were “multiple violations of Florida law across multiple jurisdictions.”

“We think at least three judicial circuits,” he said.

“This guy, Ryan Routh, committed potential violations of Florida law. So, we have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges, and we also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened,” DeSantis added, promising transparency on Florida’s end.