Trump to Return to Butler, Site of First Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, next month for a second rally at the place where the first assassination attempt on his life took place.

Trump plans to return to Butler on October 5, exactly one month before Election Day, according to three sources familiar with the campaign’s schedule, according to NBC News.

The sources reportedly asked to remain anonymous due to the rally not yet officially being publicly announced.

Trump survived the first assassination attempt on his life during a July 13 rally in Butler, when assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on him from a rooftop 130 yards away from the stage, reportedly shooting the 45th president in the ear and allegedly killing former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, as well as severely injuring rallygoers David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

On July 26, Trump announced on social media that he would be returning to Butler.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” Trump wrote, adding, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!”

It remains unclear whether the October 5 rally will be held at the same site in Butler as the July 13 rally.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump survived a second assassination attempt on his life on September 15 — two months after the first attempt in Butler — when wannabe assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was allegedly caught hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course with an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, lying in wait for Trump, who was golfing, to come into his view.

Secret Service agents, who apparently travel a hole or two ahead of Trump while he is golfing to secure the area, reportedly encountered Routh before he was able to fire rounds at the 45th president.

Routh then allegedly fled the scene, hopping into a black Nissan and taking off. A witness, however, took photos of his license plate and sent them to law enforcement, who were able to catch up to the 58-year-old and take him into custody.

