Former President Donald Trump visited a grocery store in Pennsylvania on Monday where he gave $100 to a struggling mother of three.

The former president was visiting the Sprankles grocery store in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, when he turned to a mother at the checkout stand to give her a little gift.

“Here, it’s going to go down a little bit,” the former president said, referring to her grocery price tag. “It just went down $100 bucks.”

“Thank you so much,” the woman responded.

“We’ll do that for you from the White House,” he replied before taking notice of her kids.

“Beautiful,” he said. “They your kids?” “They are,” she replied.

“Perfecto!”

Pennsylvania remains one of the toughest battleground state for the former president along with Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. According to a recent Spotlight PA/MassINC poll, Harris by five-points in the crucial swing state. Per the Hill:

Harris is winning 49 percent support in the poll, compared to 44 percent for Trump, in the race for the Keystone State’s 19 electoral votes. The polling results were within the margin of error at 4.0 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence, including the design effect. Polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ show Harris with a 1.2 percentage point advantage in the state. Harris wins 49.1 percent support in the polling averages, compared to 47.9 percent for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, however, a recent New York Times poll put the former president ahead of Harris in the the sun belt states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona.