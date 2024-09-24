Exclusive — Biden-Harris Lawfare Victim Celebrates Victory: ‘Justice Prevailed’ but Fight Is ‘Far from Over’

Joeylynn Mesaros, a Texas mom who has been the target of lawfare from the Biden-Harris administration, celebrated her legal victory after the jury ruled she was not guilty.

Mesaros has become an outspoken advocate for free speech after becoming a victim of lawfare at the hands of the Biden-Harris administration, facing a lengthy legal battle for flying Trump flags next to the Biden bus as it drove through Texas in 2020. As Mesaros told Breitbart News before the trial in June, there were “zero criminal charges.”

“What’s so crazy about this is they’re suing us for emotional damage and wanting financial compensation for our exercise of free speech,” she during, explaining that, in 2020, she actually was unsure for who she would vote.

“We had noticed the Trump trains, which were essentially a parade of vehicles that would drive around in 2020 getting really excited about the presidential election coming up. … We thought that might be a great place to make new friends, and we had only been participating in the parades for about three weeks when the Biden-Harris campaign bus drove through New Braunfels, and we thought it would be fun to drive next to them and show our support for President Trump,” she continued.

“When I realized I had a constitutional right to free speech and that they were infringing on it — which I did not know until I got sued and a neighbor told me, ‘This is free speech; how can they do this?’ — and I thought to myself, ‘What does that mean?’” she continued.

After going to trial, the jury delivered its verdict and cleared six of the seven Trump supporters accused of breaking federal law, including Mesaros.

“Everyone’s free speech went on trial before the jury — it had very little to do with us. We were just the placeholder for the American people,” Mesaros told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday.

“Thankfully, the jury upheld constitutionally protected free speech rights, and justice prevailed,” she continued, although she warned that the fight is not over.

“The fight is far from over, but we are celebrating a huge win for everyone!” she added.

According to the Texas Tribune, the jury “said just one of the defendants, Eliazar Cisneros, violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 when the so-called Trump Train — a monicker for caravans to show support for the former president — drove up to the bus as it traveled north on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin on Oct. 30, 2020”:

Cisneros was ordered to pay $30,000 in punitive damages to the plaintiffs and $10,000 in compensatory damages to the bus driver, Timothy Holloway. Cisneros’ lawyer asked the judge to throw out the decision after it was announced. If the judge rules against Cisneros, he can appeal the jury’s decision to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an Instagram post celebrating the legal victory, Mesaros said Cisneros “will immediately appeal and win, no doubt.”

“A huge victory. But not over. Thank you for praying for us and equipping us in this critical fight. We will be sharing how to support Cisco’s continued defense asap,” she added.

Months before this legal victory, Mesaros told Breitbart News that lawfare against regular Americans is one of the reasons former President Donald Trump must win the election in November.

“I think the majority of the American people don’t believe that what’s happening with Trump could happen to them, but I’m here to say not only is it already happening to regular people, it’s been happening to me for almost four years,” she said.

“They are coming after us, and where is the right to stand up and to push back? We are allowing these things to happen, and we’re not doing our part to protect ourselves or to link shields with one another when somebody is attacked. We’ve seen time and time again that friends or family are, you know, quick to say, ‘We love you, but we don’t want them to come after us next, so, good luck,’” she continued.

“The reality is that it’s a free speech matter. It spans both sides of the aisle. They come for us first. They come for everyone else next, so the left that’s cheering this on and championing this attack on free speech because they don’t like how we express it or who we support, they lack the ability to see how it will soon affect them,” she added.

