Vice President Kamala Harris is vastly underperforming President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with young men, according to a recent poll.

A Harvard Youth Poll conducted by the Institute of Politics (IOP) at the Harvard Kennedy School found that among likely male voters, Kamala Harris received 53 percent of support, while former President Donald Trump received 36 percent of support.

The poll, which was conducted between September 4-16, 2024, surveyed 2,002 Americans ages 18 to 29 years old.

This indicated a small lead of support with male voters over her opponent, compared to Biden and Clinton. Among likely male voters, Biden held a 28-point lead, while Clinton held a 19-point lead.

Among young women, Harris held a 47-point lead over Trump. Harris received 70 percent of support from young women, while Trump received 23 percent of support.

The poll also found that among all young adults ages 18 to 29 years old, Harris received 46 percent of support, while Trump received 29 percent of support. Among registered voters, Harris received 52 percent of support, while Trump received 29 percent of support.

Among likely voters, Harris received 61 percent of support, while Trump received 30 percent of support. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, independent presidential candidate Cornel West, and Libertarian Party presidential candidate Chase Oliver each received one percent.

In a two-way race, Harris received 64 percent, while Trump received 32 percent of support.

This comes as a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump was crushing Harris among working-class voters