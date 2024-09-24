Poll: Most Pennsylvania Voters Not Better Off, America Not Safer than 4 Years Ago

Most Pennsylvania likely voters say they are not better off than they were four years ago, and they do not believe that America is safer now than when former President Donald Trump left office, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

Rasmussen Reports shared a snippet of its findings from swing state polls, sharing one snapshot from a few questions for voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

The survey asked respondents, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Most likely voters, 53 percent, said “no,” they are not better off than they were four years ago. Just 38 percent said they are better off, and nine percent remain unsure.

The survey showed that Pennsylvania voters tend to have a dour outlook, as most, 53 percent, said today’s children will not be better off than their parents. Only 21 percent believe they will be better off, and about a quarter, 26 percent, remain unsure.

The survey also asked, “Is America safer than it was four years ago?”

An even greater majority, 63 percent, said “no,” America is not safer than it was four years ago — when Trump led the country. Just 28 percent believe the country is safer, and nine percent remain unsure.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolling average of the poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris up 0.6 percent in the Keystone State. At that point in the 2020 race, the average had President Joe Biden up by 4.3 percent. He won by 1.2 percent. At that point in 2016, polling averages had twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton up by 5.6 percent. She lost to Trump, who took the state by 1.2 percent.

This coincides with an InsiderAdvantage survey that shows Trump leading Harris by two percentage points in Pennsylvania — 50 percent to Harris’s 48 percent support.

Trump has continued to blast Democrat policies on the campaign trail, all while thanking God for sparing his life not once but twice.

“They’re doing things in politics that have never been done before in the history of our country … they have made us into a third-world nation, something which nobody thought was even possible. Americans deserve a campaign based on the issues. We try and keep it on the issues, and God has now spared my life. It must have been God,” Trump said during a rally, thanking God for sparing his life after two failed assassination attempts.

“Not once but twice. And there are those that say he did it because Trump is going to turn this state around. He’s going to turn this country around. He’s going to make America great again, and we’re going to bring back religion into our country,” he continued.

“These encounters with death have not broken my will. They have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on earth to make America great again for all Americans, to put America first,” Trump added.

