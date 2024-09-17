Polls: Donald Trump Leads in Both Pennsylvania and Georgia

Former President Donald Trump appears to be leading in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to two surveys.

An InsiderAdvantage survey in the Keystone State, taken September 14-15, 2024, shows Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by two percentage points — 50 percent to Harris’s 48 percent support. Another one percent support “other,” and another one percent remain undecided.

The survey notes that it was fielded before the second assassination attempt on Trump, but it adds that it “also included responses during and after news of the incident broke.”

“The extent to which the news was pervasive or influenced respondents would be guesswork. However the survey gives us at least a partial look at what impact the incident might have on his numbers,” the survey found.

This particular survey was taken among 800 likely voters and has a ± 3.46 percent margin of error.

That coincides with the news of Pennsylvania flipping back to Trump in RealClearPolitics’ electoral map:

In Georgia, Trump is also seeing an advantage. The latest Trafalgar Group survey examining the presidential race in the Peach State shows Trump leading Harris by 1.7 percent, garnering 46.2 percent to Harris’s 44.5 percent. Another six percent remain undecided, and 3.3 percent support “other.”

That survey, too, was taken before the second assassination attempt against Trump, filed September 11-13, 2024, among 1,098 respondents. It has a ± 2.9 percent margin of error.

While the surveys do not necessarily reflect the reaction to the second assassination attempt against Trump, they certainly show the race tightening in his favor.

Trump, speaking on X Spaces Monday night, reflected on the second attempt on his life, stating, “There’s something going on, perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president to save this country.”

Speaking specifically about the second assassination attempt, Trump recalled, “A Secret Service agent had seen a barrel of an AK-47. … He started shooting at the barrel. He started shooting in the bushes. He could only see the barrel — based on that, he started shooting.”

“Those were the shots we heard. The other one [Ryan Wesley Routh] never got a shot off,” Trump continued. “And [Routh] ran across the street and hopped into his truck or car.”